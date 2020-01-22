Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 46,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $87.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,292. The company has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.32. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 59.67%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

