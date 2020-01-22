Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,872,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 7.5% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.19% of Mastercard worth $559,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 81.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 353.4% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.78. 1,505,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,905. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $196.60 and a 52-week high of $325.66. The stock has a market cap of $326.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.65 and its 200 day moving average is $282.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.29.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,554 shares of company stock valued at $54,783,362. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

