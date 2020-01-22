Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 12,069 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,069 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cummins by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,862,000 after buying an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 34,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 445.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,928,000 after purchasing an additional 943,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on Cummins in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.41.

Cummins stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.43. 14,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.88 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

