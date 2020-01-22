Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 2,300 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

VTI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.88. 1,283,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,978. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $133.60 and a 1-year high of $169.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

