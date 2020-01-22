Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 2,398 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $53.81. 1,076,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,393. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.