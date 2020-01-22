Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 3,005 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2,183.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 765.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.59. 24,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,487. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.41. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.78 and a 12 month high of $241.90.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.76.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

