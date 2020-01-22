Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 4,158 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,399 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.8% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.13% of Starbucks worth $130,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.10. 2,062,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,879,858. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.32. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 in the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

