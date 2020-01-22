Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,856 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.7% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $125,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 29.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.88.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,497,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.78 and its 200-day moving average is $181.20.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

