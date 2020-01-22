Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $109,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,374.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $299,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,090 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,237 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 111,655 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.15. 48,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 64.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.71 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.