LoyalCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $61.00 (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. LoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $61.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LoyalCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $13.77, $24.68 and $20.33.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.03335176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00203034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00128375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Coin Profile

LoyalCoin launched on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io.

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $13.77, $7.50, $24.43, $5.60, $32.15, $18.94, $20.33, $33.94, $10.39, $24.68 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

