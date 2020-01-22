Lucia Wealth Services LLC Acquires 28,121 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 160.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,597 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Comcast by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.44. 18,240,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,602,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.