Lucia Wealth Services LLC Acquires 508 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $2,785,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 900,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,016,726.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,450 shares of company stock worth $8,670,071. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,424. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.67 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $192.17 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

