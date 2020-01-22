Lucia Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,187 shares during the period. Habit Restaurants accounts for 2.1% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lucia Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Habit Restaurants worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,769,000 after buying an additional 102,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 127,514 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 547,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 123,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 106,435 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HABT stock remained flat at $$13.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. 173,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,562. Habit Restaurants Inc has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $364.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Habit Restaurants Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HABT shares. Wedbush cut shares of Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group cut shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

