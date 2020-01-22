Lucia Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $130.11. 1,023,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,993. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.75. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Nomura began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

