Lucia Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,408 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Xilinx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Xilinx by 42.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Xilinx by 9.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 0.9% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Xilinx to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Nomura upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.29. 3,024,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,458. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

