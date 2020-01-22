Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,228 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,812 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $442,094.40. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,441. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.59. 901,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $96.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

