Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Quanta Services by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.09. 757,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,661. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

In related news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $120,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $252,809.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $576,057.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. DA Davidson upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

