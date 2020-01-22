Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YNDX traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Yandex NV has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $20.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $20.15. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on YNDX shares. BidaskClub lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Yandex in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.30 price objective on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

