Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.29.

Shares of MA traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $324.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,516,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $196.60 and a 1-year high of $326.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total value of $2,040,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,969,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,294,597,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,295 shares of company stock valued at $68,629,486. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

