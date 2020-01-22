Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,447 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $107,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Adobe by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 501,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $165,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Adobe by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,206 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $350.06. 1,600,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,050. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $237.27 and a 12 month high of $352.37. The company has a market cap of $169.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.07 and its 200-day moving average is $298.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

