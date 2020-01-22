Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $13.59 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 4.2% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,316. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.47. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $132.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.10.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

