Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $15.94 Million Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up 4.9% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lucia Wealth Services LLC owned 0.05% of Hershey worth $15,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.44. The stock had a trading volume of 476,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.71. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. UBS Group set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.27.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,429 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $986,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,842,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,027. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

