Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,049 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 206.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,620,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,796 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 11,000.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 860,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 852,569 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,930,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,301,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,200,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,505,000 after acquiring an additional 520,426 shares in the last quarter.

MLPA traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $7.87. 2,002,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,879. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16.

