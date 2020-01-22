Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,227,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,757,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after acquiring an additional 216,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 192,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.75. 2,076,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,441. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $101.11 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

