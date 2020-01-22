Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:GARD)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:GARD) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,094 shares during the period. Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its position in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 261,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 12,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.82. 1,142 shares of the stock were exchanged. Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

