Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $168.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,674. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $133.60 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

