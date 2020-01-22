Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 2.3% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after buying an additional 143,694 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 906.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $55.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,505,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,053. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

