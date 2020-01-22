Lucia Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,696 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Brewing stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.48. The stock had a trading volume of 933,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,623. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

