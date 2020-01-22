Lucia Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,291 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,111 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $96,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,205 shares of company stock valued at $68,637,036 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $182.75. 4,780,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,523,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.40 and a 200 day moving average of $157.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.