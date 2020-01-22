Lucia Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,343 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.3% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lucia Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of SPTS remained flat at $$30.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 263,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,664. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $30.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

