Lucia Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,962 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for 1.5% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lucia Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 107,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 48.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 411,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 134,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 92,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter.

PHYS traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,071. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $12.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

