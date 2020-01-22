Lucia Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,185 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lucia Wealth Services LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 520.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.47. 526,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,947. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $67.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

