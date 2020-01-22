Lunyr (LUN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.85 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00010602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, YoBit, Liqui and Upbit. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $3.85 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.98 or 0.03537900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00205144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030502 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129433 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Upbit, HitBTC, Gate.io, Liqui, YoBit, Bittrex, Binance, BiteBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

