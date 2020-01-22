MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) to announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

MTSI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 400,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.