MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MacroGenics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.49 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.03. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 303.08%. The business had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.98.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $551.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 24,014.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,486,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 29.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,662,000 after purchasing an additional 994,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,198,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 161,920 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,060,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 260,627 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at $13,561,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

