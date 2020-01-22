Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,800 shares during the period. Macy’s accounts for about 1.4% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of M. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,361,000 after purchasing an additional 558,052 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Macy’s by 114.9% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 23,761,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Macy’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,677,000 after purchasing an additional 300,985 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Macy’s by 9.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,319,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,700,000 after purchasing an additional 388,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 9.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,502,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,696,000 after purchasing an additional 218,384 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,171,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,332,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Macy’s Inc has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on M shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.02.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.