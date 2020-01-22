Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Increases Dividend to $1.03 Per Share

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.0275 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

Magellan Midstream Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 91.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.23. 1,455,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,743. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

MMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

