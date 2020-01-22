Maincoin (MNC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,073.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Maincoin has a market cap of $597,635.00 and $4,073.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maincoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Mercatox, Sistemkoin and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,335,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, P2PB2B and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

