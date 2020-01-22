Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter.

Shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $189.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

