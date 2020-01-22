Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce sales of $160.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.69 million and the highest is $162.70 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $165.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $735.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $733.01 million to $738.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $778.77 million, with estimates ranging from $771.97 million to $783.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

MBUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBUU opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $872.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.87. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

