Mallcoin (MLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $610,115.00

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Mallcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Simex. During the last week, Mallcoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Mallcoin has a market capitalization of $610,115.00 and $18.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.58 or 0.03609196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00205371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mallcoin

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall. The official website for Mallcoin is flogmall.com.

Buying and Selling Mallcoin

Mallcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mallcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mallcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

