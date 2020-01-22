Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.28

Media coverage about Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) has trended very negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Manchester United earned a coverage optimism score of -3.28 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

MANU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on shares of Manchester United and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Manchester United stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 56,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $794.76 million, a P/E ratio of 179.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. Manchester United had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manchester United will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Manchester United’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

