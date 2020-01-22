Manna (MANNA) Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Manna has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Manna coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. Manna has a total market capitalization of $181,866.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000267 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,305.17 or 0.95867717 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,610,999 coins and its circulating supply is 569,687,743 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.