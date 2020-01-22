Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,712 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

NYSE:MPC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.16. 594,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,499. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.