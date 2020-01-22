Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MPC opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

