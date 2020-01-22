Marine Products (MPX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Marine Products to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Marine Products had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.62 million. On average, analysts expect Marine Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MPX opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $477.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

