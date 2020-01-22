MARK.SPACE (MRK) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded up 52.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One MARK.SPACE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, BTC-Alpha, IDEX and Liquid. Over the last seven days, MARK.SPACE has traded 52.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MARK.SPACE has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $176.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011738 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000889 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Profile

MARK.SPACE (CRYPTO:MRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. The official message board for MARK.SPACE is medium.com/@markspace. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace. MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio.

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, IDEX, COSS and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARK.SPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

