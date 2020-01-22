MarketAxess (MKTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MarketAxess to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $370.69 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $207.15 and a 12 month high of $421.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $374.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $871,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,870.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total transaction of $6,971,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

