Masari (MSR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $187.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Masari has a market capitalization of $201,172.00 and approximately $187.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. In the last week, Masari has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org.

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.