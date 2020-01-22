Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

DOOR opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.22. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $552.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.92 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Masonite International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 46.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 121,106 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 265,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter worth $10,254,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 21.4% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 33,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 19.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

